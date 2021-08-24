API3 (API3) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. API3 has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and $8.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00008700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

