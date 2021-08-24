apM Coin (APM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $246,453.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $246,453.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.