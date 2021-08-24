Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 3.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 3,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 195,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.