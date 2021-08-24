Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 3.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 3,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 195,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.