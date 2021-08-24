AppCoins Hits Market Cap of $22.86 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $625,894.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,808,296 coins and its circulating supply is 244,808,295 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.