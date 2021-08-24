Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,210,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,528,749 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Apple worth $7,561,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

