APR Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $20,804.29 and $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00159853 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,810,990 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.