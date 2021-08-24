ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $20,693.16 and approximately $914.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

