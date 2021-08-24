Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 3.2%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.41. 1,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 587,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

