Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 6.8%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 9,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

