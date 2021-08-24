ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

