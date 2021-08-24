ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $553.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

