ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

