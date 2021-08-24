ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.