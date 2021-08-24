ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,517 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

