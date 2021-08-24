ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.