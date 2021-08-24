ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

