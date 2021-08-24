Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 556,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,747,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

