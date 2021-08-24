Argus Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

