Arion Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $41,840.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,490,715 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

