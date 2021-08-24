Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,767 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

