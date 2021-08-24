Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

