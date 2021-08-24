Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.25 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 128.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.