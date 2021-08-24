Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after buying an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

