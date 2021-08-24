Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.