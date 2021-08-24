Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $5,973,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

