Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 895.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 148.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

