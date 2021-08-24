Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $157,192,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.