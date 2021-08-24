Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,864 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

