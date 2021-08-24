Arizona State Retirement System Sells 268 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $558.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.34. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

