Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,948 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.