Arizona State Retirement System Sells 497 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $303.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

