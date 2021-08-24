Arizona State Retirement System Sells 577 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.52 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

