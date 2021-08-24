Arizona State Retirement System Sells 647 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $259.86 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

