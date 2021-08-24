Arizona State Retirement System Sells 943 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.