Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 98,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $358.09 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $364.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

