ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 971.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 2.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.