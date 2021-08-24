Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 33.0% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 786.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

