Arnhold LLC Buys 69,033 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,033 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 35,548,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,832,777. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

