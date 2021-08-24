Arnhold LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. The firm has a market cap of $399.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

