Arnhold LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 1,097,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,915. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

