Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Shares Up 1.6%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.21. 681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

