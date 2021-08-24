Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 billion and the lowest is $8.48 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

