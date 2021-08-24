ASD (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.29 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ASD has a market cap of $326.95 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

