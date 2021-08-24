Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 62,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 2,866,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

