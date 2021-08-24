Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.