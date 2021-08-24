Aspen Investment Management Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

