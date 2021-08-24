Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.49 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 305,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,282. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59.

