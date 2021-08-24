Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 261,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

