Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

