Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,186 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.